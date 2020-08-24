Although his sordid past continues to haunt him, Chris Brown doesn't want to be entangled in anyone else's drama because of it. Social media has been inundated with Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez chatter since it was revealed they were involved in a shooting incident last month. However, things picked up the pace days ago when Megan got on Instagram Live to give details of her version of events. According to Megan, Tory is responsible for her injuries and she claimed that she didn't name him as her shooter initially because she didn't want to get him into trouble.



John Lamparski / Stringer / Getty Images

The discussion regarding Megan and Tory has prompted the public to bring up Chris Brown and his 2009 domestic violence incident with then-girlfriend Rihanna. Breezy's name began trending on Twitter as thousands brought up his past, and he took to Instagram to share that he doesn't want any part of an incident that doesn't involve him.

"Leave my f*cking name out of someone elses situation...Yall not finna involve me in this f*ck ass sh*t! P*ssy b*tch, yall make me sick wit this lame sh*t... Suck my d*ck or sit on it." His fans and supporters seem to agree. Check out a few responses below.