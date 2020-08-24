Maxo Kream and Megan Thee Stallion have a deep connection to the city of Houston and, following her bombshell revelation that Tory Lanez shot her in the feet over the weekend, the 30-year-old rapper is backing her up and saying that anybody from their city that isn't putting their neck out for Megan after this has problems.

Taking to Instagram, Maxo Kream spoke on an incident that happened several days prior to Megan Thee Stallion's shooting.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"We were over there chilling at Wi Jammin [in Los Angeles] and Tory Lanez' bitch ass pulled up behind us. I see his little bitch ass assistant hop out to go get the food. After he gets the food, [Tory] was on the phone looking all goofy and shit and he walked up to the wrong car," says Maxo about something that happened between himself and Tory. "We were both in black cars, you feel me? This n***a walked up to my car, opened my door, and I'm thinking like, who the fuck is this n***a? My n***as upped the poles on him, upped sticks on these n***as."

Apparently, Tory was quick to apologize to Maxo and his crew, telling the rapper that he didn't know where he was going and hopping back in his car.

"You'll shoot a female but when some gangsters get on your ass and up sticks, n***as cop plea bargains and shit, begging for they life," added Maxo.

He went on to say that anybody from Texas that isn't backing up Megan Thee Stallion right now is a "bitch ass n***a," calling Tory Lanez a "hoe" in his caption.

View this post on Instagram Tory Lanes a Hoe A post shared by Persona Money Maxo (@maxokream) on Aug 24, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

It's clear where Maxo stands on this issue, becoming one of the first men in music to speak out in defense of Megan.