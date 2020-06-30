Tory Lanez was caught liking a tweet about Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's new record, which is less than flattering. The pair of rappers took a historic fall from grace after debuting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, recording the biggest drop-off in Hot 100 history from the top spot.

Tory had liked a tweet that said that Cardi B would never find herself in the same position as Nicki, which led the Barbz to go on the offensive. According to Tory though, it was all just a big misunderstanding.

You know when you're scrolling through Twitter and accidentally press the "like" button? That's apparently what happened.

"@NICKIMINAJ is my favorite female rapper..I don’t know what y’all are trying to do this morning ..I made a honest mistake on a touch screen phone," wrote the Toronto native. "Anytime I’ve had an issue, y’all know me for being vocal. I wouldn’t go like a random tweet nor use my platform to insult the queen."

Hopefully, his explanation gets people off his back. After all, he was just trying to enjoy his morning blunt before he saw all of this popping off.

Tory Lanez recently made history at the JUNO Awards, which is basically the Canadian version of the Grammy's. He became the first person to win an award in the R&B and hip-hop categories on the same night.

He is also said to be working on a number of new projects, including one that's 80s-inspired.