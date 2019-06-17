Drake has been quiet for most of 2019, but we all knew that would change once his local hoops team won their first NBA championship. The Toronto Raptors have counted Drizzy as their number one fan/sideline cheerleader, for better or for worse, for years now, and the 6 God celebrated their victory over the Golden State Warriors with two new songs. Along with his recent Chris Brown collab "No Guidance," Drake's latest hold three of the top four spots in our top ten this week.

Drake leads all artists this week with three appearances inside our top ten this week, and though featuring contributions from nine individual artists, Dreamville's in second place with two to their name. New tracks barely missing out on spots include Tinashe's "No Guidance" remix (#11), Craig Xen and XXXTentacion's "Run It Back!" (#12), Goldlink and Pusha T's "Coke White / Moscow" (#13), and Free Nationals, Mac Miller, and Kali Uchis' "Time" (#14).

----

10. Lil Yachty - Go Krazy, Go Stupid

Lil Yachty is currently gearing up for Lil Boat 3 (this song features the caption "LB3 ON THE WAY LIL HOE" on Soundcloud), but first: a freestyle. "Go Krazy, Go Stupid" is a bars-heavy banger co-produced by Ronny J and Heavy Mellow, and it debuts at #10.

9. Tyga Feat. Lil Wayne - On Me

After a fairly short promo run, Tyga's new album Legendary arrived last week. It's a feature-heavy affair, as 10 of its 14 tracks feature guests, and none as big as T-Raww's Young Money boss, Lil Wayne, who appears on "On Me." This one debuts at #9.

8. Gucci Mane Feat. Meek Mill - Backwards

After a very quiet year (by not only his prolific standards, but by any rapper's standards) last year, during which he only released one project, Gucci Mane has finally announced his first release of 2019. Delusions of Grandeur will arrive in a few weeks, according to the Wop himself, and following his surprising, Justin Bieber-assisted single "Love Thru the Computer," he's shared "Backwards." The Meek Mill-featuring track debuts at #8.

7. Dreamville - Got Me

The upcoming Revenge of the Dreamers III has generated an unbelievable amount of hype thus far this year, and last week, we got a taste of the comp via two new songs. Both made our top ten, and the first of these is the decidedly smoother "Got Me," which features Ty Dolla $ign, Ari Lennox, Dreezy, and Omen. It debuts at #7.

6. Wale - Gemini (2 Sides)

Wale's back to releasing music at a fairly consistent clip, suggesting he's got some sort of project in the works. After making the top ten last week, he's back on our chart with "Gemini (2 Sides)" this week. It debuts at #6.

5. Future - Shotgun

Of the seven songs on Future's recent SAVE ME EP, "Shotgun" is easily the prettiest and most melodic, the instrumental reminiscent of something The-Dream would've hopped on a decade ago. It debuts at #5.

4. Chris Brown Feat. Drake - No Guidance

Saturday's a weird day for releasing music, but Drake's done it two weeks in a row! Two weekends ago, it was his and Chris Brown's "No Guidance," taken from the latter's upcoming album Indigo. In its second week out, "No Guidance" is down three places from #1 to #4.

3. Dreamville - Down Bad

The more aggressive, fun, and rap-heavy of the two new Dreamville offerings, "Down Bad" features the volatile cocktail of J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang, and Young Nudy. It debuts at #3.

2. Drake - Omertà

Although subject to hours, stretching into days, of delays, Drake's new songs finally arrived on Saturday. Judging by the audience responses, they were well worth the wait. The solo "Omertà" currently sits at 82%, which is much higher than most Scorpion offerings got. It debuts at #2.

1. Drake Feat. Rick Ross - Money in the Grave

Although Drake and Rick Ross are very, very different artists (with the biggest similarity probably being a penchant for lying), they have an almost flawless track record of collaborations. Next in the line that includes legendary tracks like "Lord Knows" and "Stay Schemin'" is "Money in the Grave," which garners a remarkable 91% user rating. Oh yeah, it also debuts at #1.