Wale Spits Astrological Game On "Gemini"

Mitch Findlay
June 10, 2019 15:45
Gemini (2 Sides)
Wale

Wale's pick-up lines function better during specific lunar phases.


Wale is gearing up to release something, and all signs point to a project of sorts. The slept-on lyricist has been keeping consistent of late, though it's been a few years since his most recent studio album Shine was released. Still, his EPs have been enough to keep us sated, and the loosies have thankfully been appearing at a more frequent rate, including last week's "Daylight." Today, he's balancing out the old-school bars with one for the ladies, in which he lays down some astrological game like a palm-reading pick-up artist.

Of course, Wale's smooth demeanor keeps him from stumbling in this endeavor, even when his Virgo self foolishly approaches a Gemini during a mercury-rich evening. Yet the playful resistance is all part of the experience for Wale, who allows himself to get a little mischevious in his seduction. 
"I truly care how you carry your heart," he reminds his mysterious lady love, praising her for her intelligence and spontaneity. Who says chivalry is dead? Keep a lookout for that new Wale joint, if and when he decides to unleash it upon the world. 

Quotable Lyrics

Hide all your fears and smile at all of your friends,
Suppressed whatever troubles you cause you bothered with theirs
I guess some other time I can try and make it legit
But I am chasing a twin that would rather chase a career

Wale
Wale new music
