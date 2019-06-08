Tyga Gets A Lil Wayne Verse & Praise From Kanye In "On Me"

Tyga had 2018 on lock with "Taste," "Dip," and the other singles he released that had the club's going off. While dominating the clubs and the charts, he made no mention of an album coming even though many did anticipate a project from him. With short notice, he blessed fans with his latest project, Legendary that arrived yesterday. The project featured a slew of guest appearances from Chris Brown, Blueface, Swae Lee, and of course, Lil Wayne who appears on one of the best tracks on the album.

Tyga reunites with Lil Wayne on the song, "On Me" off of his latest project. Tyga was an early signee on Wayne's Young Money imprint and they still have impeccable chemistry on wax. "On Me" finds Tyga delivering another strip club anthem with Lil Wayne coming through with the last verse on the track. The song concludes with a snippet of Kanye West praising Tyga and dubbing Wayne's protege as one of the few artists that inspire him.

Quotable Lyrics

Play it fair, fuck fair, it's unfair, hell yeah

I was 12, rich as hell, welfare farewell

I done got too big, now the world is handheld

I done broke a whole desert down to a sand drill

Yeah, it's on me and what it's gon' be?

It's gon' be money over bitches, not the homies

