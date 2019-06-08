Chris Brown & Drake Serenade The Ladies On "No Guidance"

Instead of joining forces with other artists who flood Friday mornings with their new releases, Chris Brown and Drake slid their new single to us all in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The pair have been hinting that their single "No Guidance" was on its way, including releasing the cover art, and fans are already going wild over the collaboration.

On the track, C. Breezy and Drizzy deliver a single that's for the ladies as they let women know "you've got it girl." This Chris Brown, Drake-featured hit will be included on Brown's highly anticipated album Indigo that is slated to hit the streets later on this month. Fans are also excited to see these chart-topping artists back on good terms following their longstanding beef. In October 2018, the two men let the world know that they'd let all the past ill-will go when they performed together onstage in Los Angeles. Check out "No Guidance" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Pretty lil' thing, you got a bag and now you wildin'

You just took it off the lot, no mileage

Way they hitting you, the DM looking violent

Talkin' why you come around and now they silent