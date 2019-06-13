Dreamville Delivers "Down Bad" Single Ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang, & Young Nudy

Fans knew that Dreamville had something up their sleeves when all of the artists changed their social media images, and 24 hours later two new singles have hit the streets. Revenge of The Dreamers III is the forthcoming album from the label, a compilation that showcases the combined talent that Dreamville has to offer. One of the new singles, "Down Bad," is packed with heavy-hitter spittersJ. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang, and Young Nudy. The track has a head-boppin' groove that complementary to each artist's addition.

Fans were able to get a sneak peek at "Down Bad" when J.I.D performed at Rolling Loud where he debuted the single and there's no question that Revenge of The Dreamers III is one of the most anticipated releases of 2019. "The Revengers sessions are done thank you to every artist and producer that came through," J. Cole previously tweeted about the record. "I love y’all, that shit was beautiful. Next step, finish the songs and let the [world] feel em."

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, lil' dirty, nappy-headed East Atlanta ng*ga

Father said that I was a force

.44, Hank Aaron chrome

When I make it home, then get out the Porsche

Let a n*gga cover FADER 'fore I have to fade a n*gga at the FADER Fort

It’s tomato or tomato, either way, the boy the greatest