Drake & Rick Ross Boss Up On "Money In The Grave"

Meanwhile, in Toronto, the plans are being laid to stage a new national holiday in celebration of the Toronto Raptor's first historical NBA championship victory. Even if the government officials fail to recognize said holiday, it will hold symbolic value nonetheless. And what better way to honor the triumphant victory than with a pair of new Drake tracks?

Though he's likely nursing a hangover for the ages, Drizzy made sure to keep his word and drop off a two pack, featuring "Omerta" and "Money In The Grave." The latter track marks a meeting of the bosses, reuniting Drake with his frequent collaborator Rick Ross. It's been a minute since the pair exchanged words on wax, but their track record certainly speaks for itself. "Lord Knows" remains an essential Drake anthem, likewise for "Aston Martin Music." While it's a little too assess where "Money In The Grave" stands in the grand scheme of things, it makes for a welcome start to Drizzy's 2019 musical campaign. Lest we forget, the last two pack was the predecessor to a double LP, and history does have a tendency to repeat itself.

Quotable Lyrics

I got hoes that I'm keeping in the dark

I got my n*ggas 'cross the street living large

Thinking back to the fact that they dead

Thought my raps wasn't facts 'til they sat with the bars

I got two phones, one need a charge

Yeah, they twins, I could tell they ass apart

I got big packs coming on the way

I got big stacks coming out the safe