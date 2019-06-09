mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty Hypes Up "LB3" With His "Go Krazy, Go Stupid" Freestyle

Devin Ch
June 09, 2019 11:36
1.7K Views
107
8
CoverCover

Go Krazy, Go Stupid
Lil Yachty
Produced by Ronny J

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
71% (17)
Rate
Audience Rating
10 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Heavy Mellow and Ronny J craft the perfect warm-up stencil for Lil Yachty.


Lil Yachty laid the foundation for his latest song submission by asking his Twitter followers for a push in the direction. Within hours of pitching his tent,  Yachty's "Go Krazy, Go Stupid Freestyle" was ready for consumption, complete with spare production from the likes of Ronny J and Heavy Mellow, working in tandem.

"Go Krazy, Go Stupid" comes on the heels of him announcing a return of service for a third installment in the Lil Boat series. He'd taken a short reprieve from his duties as a rapper to diversify his portfolio with the inclusion of film credits in How High 2, and the big screen adaptation of Teen Titans Go! to name a few.

Yachty is only one month removed from teasing his new material in thinly-veiled Instagram shout out. "Go Krazy, Go Stupid" likely won't factor into the equation due to its typification as a freestyle. it does, however, serve as a strong indication of what he has in store. Does "Go Krazy, Go Stupid" help in drumming up interest? Hit us with your thoughts in the comment section below the write-up.

Quotable Lyrics:

These bullets’ll leave a n***a tryna get sewn up
This bitch bad, she about to get flown up
Since 17, I've been livin' like a grown-up
Got a big bag, now every single bitch gon' fuck
Pull up in a Tonka truck lookin' like the money man
I will not give a single fuck about a hunnid bands.

- Lil Boat 

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  10  7
  8
  1.7K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Lil Yachty Ronny J heavy mellow producer twitter ask lil boat 3 anticipation hunnid freestyle Lil Boat
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Yachty Hypes Up "LB3" With His "Go Krazy, Go Stupid" Freestyle
107
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject