mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane & Meek Mill Unveil Their New Song "Backwards"

Alex Zidel
June 13, 2019 15:31
1.2K Views
70
5
CoverCover

Backwards
Gucci Mane Feat. Meek Mill

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
95% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
9 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Gucci Mane is weeks away from introducing us to his new album "Delusions Of Grandeur."


Last week, Gucci Mane released his new song with Justin Bieber and already, he's returning with more fire. This time though, he's hailing the record as one of the "most organic" things he's ever put together in the studio. Guwop's discography is so wide that in order to truly get a grasp of what he's all about, you need to go back several years. "Backwards" was teased a couple of weeks ago but finally, it has arrived and with it, Gucci Mane has some huge news for us.

Premiering his latest single on Ebro's Beats 1 Radio show today, Gucci Mane announced that his next album is on the way soon. He dropped Evil Genius at the end of last year and in order to complement that body of work, Wop is coming through with Delusions of Grandeur next. The first single from Delusions features Meek Mill and Gucci is proud of what they were able to accomplish. Speaking with Ebro, he said that they made the song together at a penthouse in Miami. 

The full album is only a couple of weeks away and things are finally starting to heat up. Have a listen to "Backwards" below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

They stopped me at the border, had too many felonies
I'm splashing, I ain't even drippin' 
Laughing, I ain't even trippin'
I'm crashin', I ain't even dissin'

Gucci Mane
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  0
  5
  1.2K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gucci Mane Meek Mill backwards beats 1 Delusions Of Grandeur
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gucci Mane & Meek Mill Unveil Their New Song "Backwards"
70
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject