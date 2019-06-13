Gucci Mane & Meek Mill Unveil Their New Song "Backwards"

Last week, Gucci Mane released his new song with Justin Bieber and already, he's returning with more fire. This time though, he's hailing the record as one of the "most organic" things he's ever put together in the studio. Guwop's discography is so wide that in order to truly get a grasp of what he's all about, you need to go back several years. "Backwards" was teased a couple of weeks ago but finally, it has arrived and with it, Gucci Mane has some huge news for us.

Premiering his latest single on Ebro's Beats 1 Radio show today, Gucci Mane announced that his next album is on the way soon. He dropped Evil Genius at the end of last year and in order to complement that body of work, Wop is coming through with Delusions of Grandeur next. The first single from Delusions features Meek Mill and Gucci is proud of what they were able to accomplish. Speaking with Ebro, he said that they made the song together at a penthouse in Miami.

The full album is only a couple of weeks away and things are finally starting to heat up. Have a listen to "Backwards" below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

They stopped me at the border, had too many felonies

I'm splashing, I ain't even drippin'

Laughing, I ain't even trippin'

I'm crashin', I ain't even dissin'