Even stranger than the beef between Bhad Bhabie and Skai Jackson, 5-year-old ZaZa (and her parents) kicked off a light-hearted feud against North West (and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) yesterday after the stylish 6-year-old performed a rendition of ZaZa's song "What I Do" at Yeezy Season 8. The moment was insanely cute and garnered tons of reactions online, which is likely what ZaZa's parents were peeved about. Explaining that they would have appreciated receiving the proper credit, Kim K actually took the high road and shouted out ZaZa, tweeting that North hopes she is a fan of the remix. On the original post, singer Tinashe ended up leaving her mark by slightly shading North West, which has earned her lots of backlash, forcing her to respond herself.

"North west wishes," wrote Tinashe on ZaZa's post, clearly supporting the 5-year-old in the short-lived beef. The comment netted her a bunch of confused and angry comments from fans who wondered why she would dare shade a toddler. Tinashe took the opportunity to address the drama on Twitter.

"It was a fucking joke y’all seriously dragging it," wrote the pop star, replying to a fan who implied she was wrong for the comment. "Y’all really acting As if I personally reached out to the little girl like she even on the gram like I’m fucking sick of everyone being so damn self righteous Plssssssssssss."

Do you think that Tinashe should have kept her mouth shut on this?