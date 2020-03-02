Today marks the Paris Fashion Week debut of Yeezy Season 8, the latest collection derived from the mind of Kanye West. Enlisting a bunch of models to show off his newest designs, performance duties were kept close to home.

Usually, fashion designers call on some of the biggest acts of the moment to accompany their designs on the runway. Perhaps Roddy Ricch would be there to perform "The Box" or maybe Justin Bieber would perform a medley of his recent hits. Kanye West moves differently and, being an artist himself, he wasn't about to hand the spotlight to a competing rapper. Instead, his show was topped off by his own daughter, North West, performing an original song for the audience.



Pierre Suu/Getty Images

After sending fake rattlesnake eggs and sage as part of the invitations for Yeezy Season 8, Kanye West passed the microphone to his 6-year-old daughter to spit some pure bars for the crowd of hundreds.

"Walk through the streets, yeah/Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah," sang Nori, showing glimpses of star charisma. "Cool, cute, cool, yeah!/What are those!?" she continued, eliciting ahhs and oohs from the crowd.

Watch the clip below, which has been a highlight of the show thus far. Do you think North West will become a star just like her dad?