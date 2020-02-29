yeezy season 8
- SneakersYeezy Season 8 Sneaker Teaser Leads To Ridicule OnlineKanye West's sneaker designs continue to elicit a strong reaction.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKanye West Rocks Yeezy Season 8 Boot In Public For First TimeKanye West was spotted in Calabases donning a pair of Yeezy Season 8 boots in public for the first time since he debuted the style at Paris Fashion Week.By Lynn S.
- SneakersKanye West Calls His Yeezy 350 “Most Iconic Shoe Of The Past 15 Years”Kanye West opens up about his Season 8 Yeezy line in new interview.By Kevin Goddard
- AnticsTinashe's Shady North West-ZaZa Comment Earns BacklashTinashe shared her thoughts after ZaZa's parents called out North West for singing a rendition of her song without proper credit, and she's getting dragged.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearNorth West Makes Rap Debut At Yeezy Season 8North West, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, rapped an original song at Yeezy Season 8 in Paris today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Brings Sunday Service To Paris Fashion WeekKanye West took over the took over the Bouffes du Nord theatre in Paris to give fashion week attendees a Sunday Service performance for the books.By Lynn S.
- MusicKanye West Announces Sunday Service & Yeezy Season 8 For Paris Fashion WeekYeezy season approaching. By Karlton Jahmal