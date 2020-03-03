This was about to become the youngest and strangest rap beef in hip hop history. North West made her music debut at the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show by rapping her version of pint-sized star ZaZa's "What I Do." After the video went viral, ZaZa's parents took to Instagram to write that the Wests should have given credit to ZaZa because they used her original song for their upscale event. It was a criticism that Kim Kardashian West saw and addressed on social media.

“We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!” the reality star commented. “Todays performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon."

Later, Kim continued her credit-giving on Twitter. "I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears!" Kim wrote. "She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa North hopes you like the remix!!!" We wouldn't be surprised if these two kids made a real collaboration for the remix to this record. Check out a bit of North's performance below.