We're sure nobody woke up today and expected to be witnessing a public beef between two toddlers, yet here we are! Following today's surprise performance by pint-sized diva-in-the-making North West at the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show spearheaded by her dad Kanye West, the parents of five-year-old rapper ZaZa jumped on Instagram after feeling like Northie remixed "What I Do?" without giving proper credit to the original.



Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

ZaZa's viral hit "What I Do?" was released last summer and has garnered over 13 million views since then. North put a clever twist on the song for her performance — it still feels wild typing that! — sampling the infamous "What are those?!" line for her remixed version. ZaZa's parents didn't see the move as disrespectful exactly, but given the huge platform they seemed to be upset that Kanye or Kim Kardashian didn't give any acknowledgement toward where or who North's version was inspired by. "We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey," one of ZaZa's parents wrote for her on IG, continuing by adding, "However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED." Many people agreed in the comments, including singer Tinashe who jokingly wrote, "North west wishes."

Check out the Instagram post below, and let us know if you think this is all just an innocent misunderstanding or is North West and the Kardashian clan wrong for not giving credit where it's rightfully due: