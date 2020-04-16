T.I. and Tiny's youngest child, Heiress, stunted on everyone's attempts at the #SavageChallenge when the 4-year-old shared her rendition of the viral TikTok challenge. The toddler had clearly been studying the choreography of the dance routine that goes along with Megan Thee Stallion's hit song off her most recent project, Suga, before she decided to give the challenge a go. Her attempt at the #SavageChallenge was posted on her Instagram account (likely not run by the 4-year-old herself) on Wednesday. While most participants dance to Megan's original version of "Savage," Heiress opted to use a jokey, slowed down, "a capella" version of the song.

Considering this little one is only in pre-school, it's pretty impressive just how accurate her moves were. She got a ton of love on the post, including a comment from Tamar Braxton saying, "My baby," along with a heart emoji. Heiress joins other older stars like Tinashe, KeKe Palmer, and of course, Megan herself, who have also participated in the challenge.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Heiress is well aware of her dance skills, too. In a promo for her parents' recently returned reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Tiny asks her daughter, "How do you dance?” Heiress responded by saying that she is "a better dancer than King," her 15-year-old brother.

