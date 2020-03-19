The #SavageChallenge is taking over, and it looks like Tinashe can't stop grooving to Megan Thee Stallion's Suga track. The Houston Hottie recently released her Suga EP amid chaos and dissension with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Nevertheless, Meg's fans have warmly accepted her latest effort, and one fan recently helped breathe life into "Savage" after she created a TikTok dance to the song.

Even Megan Thee Stallion was impressed and shared videos of fans attempting the #SavageChallenge. She finally stepped up to the plate, herself, and shared her take on the dance, and of course, it was completed with a twerk session. Tinashe and talk show host Keke Palmer are using their coronavirus quarantine time to learn a few TikTok dances, including "Savage," and she put her sexy moves on display when she shared her videos to Instagram.

We previously reported how Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal saw Tinashe's #SavageChallenge clips and decided to shoot his shot on Twitter. The 20-year-old wrote, "I have a crush on you," to which the Songs For You singer responded with "💙💙💙." Check out Tinashe, Keke Palmer, and Kandi Burruss with her daughter Riley as they all showcase their dance moves below.