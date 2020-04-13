It's becoming increasingly evident that, despite everything society once told us, television may very well be the savior of humanity. Seeing as nearly everything us quarantined folk can to keep busy requires a screen of sorts, many have put their eyes through the wringer in an effort to combat self-isolation blues. And while nearly every recurring series has suffered from production halts, those that have made the cut are seeming all the more viable for binging. Luckily, a new season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle is on the way, as per the Majorgirl herself.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Unveiling the release date through an elaborate staging of the "Don't Touch" challenge, the ladies of Friends And Family Hustle proved that they can remain united even throughout these stringent social distancing measures. "Sit the whole family down & Tune in tomorrow on Vh1 9pm to Friends & Family Hustle," writes Tiny, confirming that the new season would be kicking off tonight on VH1 at 9 PM, 8 central.

Should you be so inclined, be sure to tune in to catch the upcoming episode this evening, which appears to address Monica's divorce, Tiny's reaction to Tip's extravagant (complete with a haberdashery) home renovations, and much more. What say you -- is reality TV the remedy you seek in this trying time of need?