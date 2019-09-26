There has been much speculation over what Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, will do after he is released from federal custody. Now that he has given testimony against his alleged gang-affiliated associates on behalf of the government, there have been news reports that Hernandez could find himself to be a free man as early as January of next year.

While information regarding Hernandez's next steps have yet to be confirmed, some reports have stated that the "Gummo" rapper plans on abandoning his past life and entering the Witness Protection Program. There are alleged plans to get his face tattoos removed and gossip that soon, the artist known as Tekashi 6ix9ine—as well as the young man known as Daniel Hernandez—may quietly disappear and resurface someplace unknown as an entirely different person.

However, TMZ is reporting that Hernandez has rejected the Witness Protection Program and is looking forward to getting back to his music career. According to a new report by the outlet, the disgraced rapper is aware that there are people who may be after him, but he allegedly plans on obtaining a 24-hour security team. He intends to fund this daunting task with the money he had saved before he went to jail and with the funds he hopes to procure from his revived career. This all seems a tad farfetched, but the world will have to wait and see what his next move will be.