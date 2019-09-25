Ever since it was revealed that Tekashi 6ix9ine was working with the feds, the memes have been pouring it. They died down a bit between the initial reports of his cooperation and actually taking the stand last week but his testimony in court sparked memes across the Internet. Many of them have been hilarious but they have gotten a bit oversaturated but Charlamagne Tha God found a new way to make the meme a bit more timely.

By now, you've probably heard Nancy Pelosi's announcement that the House Of Representatives will be impeaching Trump. It's a moment that many have been waiting for ever since the 2016 election. The reason behind is impeachment is based on sufficient evidence that allegedly proves Trump urged the Ukranian government to look into claims about Joe Biden -- a violation of his oath to office.

Trump, as expected, called the impeachment a "witch hunt" as he did during the Mueller report, claiming there's no evidence to prove that he did it. Someone cooked up a hilarious meme that proved, once again, the Internet is undefeated. After 6ix9ine took the stand and ratted out everyone from Cardi B to Trippie Redd, Charlamagne Tha God dragged the rainbow-haired rapper into the impeachment scandal with a hilarious snitching meme featuring Trump and the "GUMMO" rapper. Check it out below.