government informant
- Crime"White Boy Rick" Richard Wershe Jr. Hits Detroit PD With $100M LawsuitRichard Wershe Jr., the inspiration behind the film "White Boy Rick," is taking Detroit police to court for forcing him to be an informant for the department as a teenager.
By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJim Jones On Informant Rumors: "Real N*ggas Don't Do Bullsh*t To Tarnish People's Names"Rumors spread after 50 Cent shared a meme that said Jones was an informant.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRemy Ma Doesn't Think People Know The True Definition Of "Snitching"She spells it out for the culture.By Erika Marie
- AnticsEbro Shares Theory That Tekashi 6ix9ine Has Been A Federal Informant All AlongEbro puts the pieces together.By Aron A.
- GossipTekashi 6ix9ine May Reject Witness Protection Program: ReportWhat the future holds for the rapper is anyone's guess.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWill Smith Tapped to Portray Gangster Nicky "Mr. Untouchable" BarnesAladdin becomes a Harlem gangster.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureT.I. Says 6ix9ine Can Return Home: "There's Rats Walking Around Right Now"He also defends his reputation against "snitch" accusations.By Erika Marie
- GramCharlamagne Tha God On 6ix9ine: "We Knew This Wasn't Going To End Well"He shared clips of The Breakfast Club's 2018 interview with the rapper.By Erika Marie
- Crime"White Boy Rick" Richard Wershe Jr. Hits Detroit PD With $100M LawsuitRichard Wershe Jr., the inspiration behind the film "White Boy Rick," is taking Detroit police to court for forcing him to be an informant for the department as a teenager.