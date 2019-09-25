It was only a matter of time before somebody took this debacle as an opportunity to make some bread. We've been keeping a close eye on Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal situation for nearly a full year and, last week, things intensified when the superstar took the witness stand as a key part in the Nine Trey story. We all knew that he was cooperating with the feds in order to hopefully receive a lightened sentence and, although he believes he will be out of prison next year, he's still facing forty-seven years in the slammer. People have been incredibly fascinated with how this mess has unfolded and the first official docu-series about his rise and fall will be coming to Snapchat soon via Complex.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the social media platform has announced their upcoming schedule for original programming and among the new series is one that will involve 6ix9ine's story. Titled VS The World, the first season will document how Tekashi69 rose to fame in 2017, also following his tragic fall in 2018. The docu-series is expected to be very current and, considering it's still in production, there's a high chance the snitching scandal will be included.

Several familiar faces are set to make appearances on the show, including DJ Akademiks, Cuban Doll, Tory Lanez, Ebro Darden, and others. The rainbow-haired scoundrel will likely not be seeing any money from this venture though since he is not directly involved in the production. Will you be tuning in?