It feels like once Tekashi 6ix9ine gets released from prison, this whole ordeal can turn into a five-part series on Netflix. This whole thing is playing out like a movie with many twists and turns in the plotline. The rapper took the stand last week where he ratted out nearly everyone imaginable. As the case continues, more information and compelling evidence are being released to the public.

Last week, a conversation between Jim Jones and Mel Murda calling for 6ix9ine to get "violated" leaked onto the Internet. Now, it appears that the FBI released new audio between Mel Murda and 6ix9ine's former manager, Shotti. The transcript of the conversation previously was released online following the arrest of the Tr3yway camp. In the phone call, you could hear him saying, "I'mma feed him." Prosecutors said they believed this meant "feeding" him bullets.

The conversation occurred right after 6ix9ine's second interview at the Breakfast Club. This was also around the same time that the rapper announced that he was parting ways with Tr3yway. Much of the dialogue between Shotti and Mel Murda revolve around 6ix9ine "dry snitching" on The Breakfast Club. While Mel was evidently upset about the whole thing, Shotti's heard laughing throughout the conversation. Shotti later discusses setting up an interview with TMZ to respond to the claims 6ix9ine made in that interview.