- Pop Culture6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Reveals He's Broke, Only Has $1,2006ix9ine's former manager Shotti says he's down to his last $1,200.By Alex Zidel
- GramShotti Denies Sexual Relationship With 6ix9ine's Ex Sara MolinaHe claims 6ix9ine uses that excuse to "justify the bullsh*t that he did," adding that the rapper should just say he "was scared."By Erika Marie
- Beef6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Issues Him A $1.5 Million ChallengeShotti bets $1.5 million that his son will knock out Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Alex Zidel
- GossipTr3yway Shotti Hints At Early Prison Release6ix9ine's former manager pops up with new photos and a message about his release from prison.By EJ Panaligan
- Music6ix9ine Once Again Confirms He "Beat The Sh*t Out Of Sara" MolinaThe rapper detailed how he found out that she was allegedly having sex with his best friend Shotti as well as other members of Nine Trey.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Sued For $5.3 MillionTekashi 6ix9ine finds himself facing an old lawsuit, one previously filed by promotors over a canceled gig in Washington D.C. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Chimes In After Shotti Declares That "It's Still Tr3yway"Tekashi 6ix9ine has no regrets in testifying against Shotti and Nine Trey.By Aron A.
- Relationships6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Sounds Off After His Latest IG PostSara Molina fires back at 6ix9ine over allegations that she slept with Shotti.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Explains Why He SnitchedDuring his record-breaking IG stream, Tekashi 6ix9ine addresses the elephant in the room, breaking down why he decided to snitch. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's "Infamous" Finale Looks To His Uncertain FutureThe final episode of "Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story" covers his sentencing, his complex relationship with Shotti, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Kidnapping Explained In Detail In New "Infamous" EpisodeEpisode 5 of "Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story" podcast traces the riff between Nine Trey members, Harv and Shotti, sparked by Tekashi's career.By Noah C
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine & Shotti's Complex Relationship Explored On New "Infamous"6ix9ine's transition from viral star to Nine Trey member is the centerpiece of the latest "Infamous." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicShotti Clears Air About Treyway & His True Feelings For 6ix9ineThe bond ran deep. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Case: Aspiring Rapper, "Drama", Sentenced To 60 MonthsDrama got a lenient sentence for being a peripheral figure. By Noah C
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Sends A Message From PrisonKifano "Shotti" Jordan shares a new photo from behind bars with a message.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Gets Bad News From El Chapo's LawyerOnce a lawyer for El Chapo, Jeffrey Lichtman now wants no parts in representing Kifano "Shotti" Jordan on his appeal case.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Wears Red Chain In New Prison PhotoShotti is still repping the Nine Trey Bloods from behind bars.By Alex Zidel