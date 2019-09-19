Tekashi 6ix9ine was singing like a canary in court earlier today. In fact, the rapper was listing off names of people that no one even knew he was associated with. The rapper was sitting in court today when he was asked about the gang affiliations of two rappers: Cardi B and Jim Jones. Although Jones hasn't responded to any of the claims, as we'd expect, a rep for the "Press" rapper denied that she had any affiliations with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Following the statement, Cardi B seemingly had a message for 6ix9ine and the public but she didn't need to talk -- she let her "Hustlers" co-star send the message for her. Over the past few days, you may have seen the Keke Palmer meme from an interview with Vanity Fair where she says, "I hate to say it. I hope I don't sound ridiculous. I don't know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn't -- I wouldn't know a thing." Although she didn't leave a caption, it seems pretty obvious that the meme was sent in response to 6ix9ine yappin' in court.

Like the rest of us, Cardi was likely caught by surprise that she, somehow, ended up involved in one of the most high profile cases of the year. She shared another meme right before the Keke Palmer one, captioned, "Mood." Check that below.