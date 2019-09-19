As you know, Tekashi 6ix9ine is taking the stand in the federal case against him and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. The Brooklyn-bred rapper trial began earlier this week and each day, something new emerges from the case. Today is the third day he's taken the stand and he's undoubtedly singing like a canary in order to get as little jail time as possible. Unfortunately, that means that everyone is getting ratted on.

After bringing up the names of Chief Keef, Trippie Redd, and Casanova, it appears as though Jim Jones is also being involved in 6ix9ine's case. As InnerCityPress reported, the rapper was asked if who the Dipset rapper was. "He's a retired rapper," 6ix9ine replied before being asked if Jones was a member of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

After confirming Jones was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, the prosecutor played a phone call between Nine Trey godfather Mel Murda and Jim Jones. "He not a gang member no more. He was never a gang member. They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bull--it," Jones allegedly said in the call.

Jones previously discussed 6ix9ine on The Cruz Show earlier this year where he said that 6ix9ine's "history is erased" and that his name is "non-mentionable."

We'll continue to keep you updated on 6ix9ine's case.