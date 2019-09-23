In the last week, we've received a year's worth of updates regarding Tekashi 6ix9ine, the controversial 23-year-old rapper who is currently facing a long time in prison. The "FEFE" spitter has been sitting behind bars for nearly twelve months and last week, his trial began where he took the stand as a key witness against his alleged kidnappers. If you've logged onto social media, you know how many people are clowning the rainbow-haired recording artist after he unnecessarily threw a number of folks under the bus. His Jim Jones statements make a little bit of sense but when it comes to him ratting out Cardi B and Trippie Redd, nobody is quite sure why he didn't just keep his mouth shut. The trial continues today and although 6ix9ine isn't taking the stand, his driver, Jorge Rivera, is and he revealed some newsworthy information.

According to Complex and Inner City Press, Rivera said in court today that he had previously discussed cooperation with the feds during an ICE arrest. When asked about his immigration arrest, Rivera said that he had been approached to become an informant before his release from custody. Once he was back on the streets, he began driving his client around again.

During his testimony, Rivera also confirmed that the car he was driving during 6ix9ine's robbery contains two cameras inside because he used to work for a car service. "One is always pointed ahead. Remember, I used to work for a car service. My customers, they were always recorded," he reportedly said.

Stay tuned for further updates from the trial today.