Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley has a new album coming out at the end of this week and he's just revealed the tracklist for it, confirming that he worked with a star-studded list of talent for the project.

Titled Built For Whatever, the new album is expected to be released on May 7. Tee Grizz is known for working with some of the industry's best, including Lil Baby, Meek Mill, and more on his most recent mixtape The Smartest. He managed to lock in with more of the most popular stars for the new album, sharing the nineteen-song tracklist on Monday.

Built For Whatever will feature guest spots from Lil Durk, Quavo, Young Dolph, Big Sean, G Herbo, Lil Tjay, and more. He also has a posthumous feature from King Von on "Not Gone Play" and a verse from the presently-incarcerated YNW Melly on "Careless." The album also has two songs featuring Baby Grizzley, Tee's brother who was recently arrested and taken back to prison after being released for only a few months.

The tracklist reveal comes following the release of Tee Grizzley's latest single "Never Bend Never Fold." The album release will coincide with Tee's first-ever Grand Theft Auto album release party on Twitch. The rapper will also drop a limited-edition NFT inspired by his chain.

Check out the full tracklist below and stay tuned for the album's release on Friday.