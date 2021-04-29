Tee Grizzley has been one of Detroit's most consistent emcees, having kept up a prolific pace since first emerging onto the scene. Currently sitting on a respectable discography consisting of six albums, mixtapes, and collaborative projects, Tee Grizzley has officially taken to Instagram to confirm that a seventh is officially on the way.

The project, which marks his first since he released The Smartest last year, is officially titled Built For Whatever. Though he neglected to share a tracklist, he did confirm that we'll be seeing the project landing on May 7th. In other words, the same day that TDE teased a mysterious release, immediately fueling speculation that Kendrick Lamar was in play. Suffice it to say, we're looking at a solid day for hip-hop, as Tee Grizzley has been consistently dropping off strong material with little sign of slowing down.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"Built For Whatever May 7th!!!!!!!!!" he captions, alongside the ominous album cover. "Album pre-save link in my bio." While not confirmed to be appearing on the project, Grizzley has delivered a slew of new singles ahead of time, including the G-Herbo-assisted "Never Bend Never Fold," the Lil Durk-assisted "White Lows Off Designer," and the vividly rendered crime saga "The Robbery Pt 2." It should be interesting to see which sonic direction Grizzley opts to take on this one, and we don't have to wait much longer to find out.

Check out the album cover for Built For Whatever below, and look for the full album to drop on Friday, May 7th.