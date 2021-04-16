Tee Grizzley & G Herbo Connect For "Never Bend, Never Fold"

Tee Grizzley has been steadily building up to an album, which would follow up last year's The Smartest, by delivering a steady stream of new singles. Today, the Detroit rapper has come through with a new ode to conviction, the G-Herbo-assisted "Never Bend, Never Fold." Over a powerful piano-driven anthem produced by longtime Grizzley collaborator Chopsquad DJ, Grizzley and Herbo set it off with an exchange of brief verses.

"Rappers all the time but we savages at the crib," raps Grizzley, as the beat builds around him. "Tell Minnie pull up foreign, tint the windows on this bitch / You know we plan on shootin' first, if we ain't bulletproofed this bitch." Herbo picks up where he left off, feeding off Grizzley's energy and adding additional force to the one-two punch. "Had a hunnid at my momma house, before rap," reflects the Chi-Town rapper. "Left a ni*ga with his strap like he had no strap / Know somebody gotta die, we put it on cap."

Though the brief length makes it feel like a warmup, albeit a high-intensity one, it's evident that Herbo and Grizzley have solid chemistry that's well worth exploring. Check out Tee Grizzley and G Herbo's new duet now, and sound off if you'd welcome some new music from either rapper.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Askin' teachers, "Can I hit the bathroom?" but I'm shootin' dice

If I lose I'm robbin' nig*as, drop that shit or lose your life

I'm a grizzley but I'm like a zebra, I got too much stripes

