Tee Grizzley and his younger brother Marcellus Wallace, also known as Baby Grizzley, are both hot acts out in Chicago right now. A few days removed from unleashing their new track "Gave That Back," Wallace has been indicted on a federal gun charge stemming from an incident back in December.

Wallace and a second man, fellow Detroit resident Nolan Dasgupta-Francis, aka "Nolo," were charged with felony possession of a firearm, a crime punishable by up to ten years in federal prison. The charge stems from a Dec. 8th incident in which Wallace was riding in a car before he was stopped by law enforcement personnel, said State Department Corrections spokeswoman Joelle Craddy in an email to The Detroit News.

Craddy noted that also found in the vehicle were an open alcohol container, marijuana, and firearms. According to the federal criminal case, the weapons found were two .45-caliber firearms on each of the men charged.

Both men are convicted felons, with Wallace being released from state prison in October after serving five years for robbery, being greeted outside of the prison with a bag of money and a Bentley. Dasgupta-Francis was convicted of armed robbery back in 2017.

Wallace pleaded guilty to having open intoxicants and was scheduled for a parole board hearing for January 13th, but the hearing was suspended due to the criminal charges. Tee Grizzley shared an emotional message to his more than 4.3 million followers on Instagram Thursday, adding he was "crushed" to hear the news.

Our prayers go out to Grizzley and his family, who just celebrated his mother's release back in October.

