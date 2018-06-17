yara shahidi
- TVYara Shahidi Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Grown-ish" Star Worth?Journey into Yara Shahidi's meteoric rise to fame and fortune, a vivid tale of talent, intellect, and a significant net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureYara Shahidi As Tinkerbell In "Peter Pan & Wendy" Trailer Has Racist Twitter Users FumingDisney's next live-action adaptatin also stars Jude Law as the film's villain, Captain Hook.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSwae Lee Creates Custom Kicks On "Yara Shahidi's Day Off"The actress catches up with the hitmaker on her new Facebook Watch series as they talk about what life is like outside of the industry.By Erika Marie
- LifeYara Shahidi Graduates From Harvard UniversityThe "Grown-ish" star gave the phrase, "art imitates life" a new meaning.By Lawrencia Grose
- StreetwearTommy Hilfiger Makes Jack Harlow The Face Of New "Pass The Mic" CampaignHarlow, Yara Shahidi, WizKid and Anthony Ramos appeared in an IG ad to mark the beginning of the campaignBy Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Posts Epic Met Gala Selfies With Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert & Many MoreLil Nas X knows EVERYBODY. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsCordae, Common, Lucky Daye, Chlöe Bailey & More Drop "Liberated / Music for The Movement Vol. 3"The collection arrived in celebration of Juneteenth. By Madusa S.
- TVSaweetie Makes Acting Debut On "Grown-ish" As "Bossy" Celebrity Client: WATCHThe rapper shared a sneak peek of her upcoming role and spoke about what it was like portraying "Indigo" who she describes as "a little bit of a b*tch."By Erika Marie
- TV"Black-ish" Creator Kenya Barris On More Spin Offs: "We're Brewing It"Is this "ish" serious?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKendrick Lamar Prompts Album Speculation After The Launch Of "pgLang"Kendrick Lamar announces his new media company with Dave Free geared towards creatives with Jorja Smith, Baby Keem, and Yara Shahidi starring in the visual mission statement. By Aron A.
- TVYara Shahidi Channels '90s Aaliyah For "Grown-ish" Spring FinaleYara Shahidi dressed up in Aaliyah's iconic Tommy Hilfiger look from the '90s for the spring finale of her hit Freeform series "Grown-ish."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Lands Her First-Ever Fashion Campaign For CoachChilly Girl Winter, etc. etc. By Noah C
- Pop CultureDonald Glover, Billie Eilish & More Kill The Red Carpet At LACMA GalaTyler?? What are you doing there?? By Noah C
- EntertainmentJordyn Woods Announces Her TV Acting Debut On "Grown-Ish"Following the Tristan Thompson scandal, Jordyn Woods has been getting a lot more opportunities.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMet Gala 2019: Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & More Flex On The Red CarpetThe stars show out for the biggest night in fashion.By Aron A.
- Life"Grown-ish" Season 2 Trailer Flips "A Different World" Intro"Grown-ish" pulls inspiration from a classic.By Milca P.
- Life"Night School" Expected To Earn Top Spot At Box Office On Opening WeekendTiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart are poised to come out on top.By Milca P.
- Entertainment2018 MTV Movie Awards: The Best Red Carpet OutfitsThe celebrities showed out for MTV's red carpet. By Karlton Jahmal