She’s already stolen hearts as the eldest daughter on Blackish who spread her wings at college on Grownish, and now fans are getting a more intimate look at Yara Shahidi. The actress is the host of her new Facebook Watch series Yara Shahidi’s Day Off where she reunites with her celebrity peers and gives insight into their day-to-day lives.

In her third episode, Yara and Rae Srummerd’s Swae Lee remove the veil of celebrity and dig deep into discussions about their careers, obstacles, and hobbies away from the spotlight.

The two young stars are also known for turning heads on the red carpet when showing off their individual styles, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that their conversation will also include them creating custom kicks.

Swae will chronicle his experiences in the music industry while answering Yara’s question: “What is the one question that no one ever asks, that you wish they would?” That should be an interesting answer.

The singer will also touch on making a name for himself in the industry by taking a huge risk and moving to Atlanta where he would take a leap into a new world.

Swae’s fans have been anticipating another Rae Srummerd release for some time, especially as he and Slim Jxmmi tease that something is on the horizon. Hopefully, he’ll bring clarity to that when he catches up with the actress.

Check out the teaser for Yara Shahidi’s Day Off below and tune in on Thursday, October 27 to Facebook Watch to see the full episode.