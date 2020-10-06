Facebook watch
- TVSwae Lee Creates Custom Kicks On "Yara Shahidi's Day Off"The actress catches up with the hitmaker on her new Facebook Watch series as they talk about what life is like outside of the industry.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett-Smith Says Her Family "Has Been Focused On Deep Healing" Since Oscars SlapFans were left disappointed when the "Red Table Talk" trailer didn't show Will Smith speaking on his moment with Chris Rock.By Erika Marie
- TVTina Lawson Announces Talk Show, Beyonce & "Grand Babies" Help Sing Theme SongThe trailer for "Talks with Mama Tina" features guests like Kelly Rowland, Kevin Hart, Ciara, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, and more.By Erika Marie
- TVMegan Thee Stallion Tells Taraji P. Henson That Her Boyfriend “Makes Her Brain Feel Good”Henson kicked off season two of her Facebook Watch series by chatting with Hot Girl Meg.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Officiates A Lesbian Wedding On New Episode Of “Cardi Tries”The “WAP” singer teamed up with Raven-Symone for the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWillow Smith Surprises Jada Pinkett Smith By Performing With Mom's BandFor Mother's Day, Willow surprised mom Jada with a special "Red Table Talk" performance with Jada's band.By Erika Marie
- MusicPop Smoke's Brother Speaks About Threats Against The Rapper & Lack Of SecurityObasi Jackson says it's "mind-boggling" that his brother was traveling without tighter security detail adding, "That's something that bothers me."By Erika Marie
- TVPop Smoke's Brother Reveals Their Final ConversationPop Smoke's brother speaks on the rapper's passing and reveals their final conversation on Taraji P. Henson's new show.By Alex Zidel
- TVWillow Smith Reveals That She Broke Wind On A First DateWillow Smith bravely shares that she farted on a date. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureTaraji P. Henson Admits To Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts During PandemicAfter sharing her feelings with a friend, the actress found peace.By Erika Marie
- TVCardi B Premieres "Cardi Tries" Series Featuring Damian Lillard, Michelle Rodriguez, Debbie AllenWatch Cardi B test out activities she's never done like basketball, stunt car racing, and performing country music.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Explains Why Zaya Wade Felt "Outed" By Black BloggersThe actress sat down with Taraji P. Henson and discussed Zaya feeling "dissected" by the public.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureIce Cube Discusses His "Contract With Black America" On "Red Table Talk"The rapper's recent social media messages have caused controversy, but he's explaining his political stance on the Facebook Watch series.By Erika Marie