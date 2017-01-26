white supremacist
- CrimeBuffalo Shooting: Employee Claims 911 Hung Up On Her Because She Was WhisperingAs reported white supremacist Payton Grendon was opening fire at Tops Market, a worker claims they were on the phone with 911 until dispatch ended the call.By Erika Marie
- Crime10 Dead After Gunman Attacks Buffalo Supermarket In "Racially Motivated Hate Crime"A "heavily armed" gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse's Mother Sells "Free Kyle" Merch For Legal DefenseThe Wisconsin shooter's mother is attempting to raise funds for his defense by selling "Free Kyle" bikinis, among other things.By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Says Son Moroccan Was "Bullied By A White Supremacist"Mariah Carey has revealed that her 9-year-old son was recently the target of bigotry by one of his peers.
By Noor Lobad
- PoliticsCharleston Mass Murderer Dylann Roof Stages Hunger Strike In PrisonWhite supremacist Dylann Roof who was convicted for the mass murder of nine Black people inside of a church feels he’s being targeted and launches a hunger strike to protest prison conditions. By Aron A.
- SocietyLaura Ingraham In Middle Of New Controversy After Supporting White SupremacistFox News is standing by Laura Ingraham amid this latest scandal.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyColumbia Student Caught On Video Yelling About White SupremacyThe student thinks that "white people are the best thing that ever happened to the world!"By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyWhite Supremacist Who Drove His Car Into Charlottesville Crowd Convicted Of MurderRacism isn't welcomed here. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyInmate Admits To Murdering Black Man In Letter To White Supremacist GroupJohn Daniel Carothers confesses to the murder of Robert Miller.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen's "Preacher" Depicts Nazi Donning A "MAGA" Hat"Preacher" takes a strong stance against the "Make America Great Again" mantra.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen Calls Out Twitter CEO For Verifying White SupremacistsWhite supremacists are getting that blue check.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAzealia Banks Wants "To Pee On Marilyn Manson So Badly" For This ReasonDespite her explanation, we're not too sure why Azealia Banks would want to do this.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTalib Kweli Pens Passionate Letter Against The Alt-RightTalib Kweli takes a stand against white supremacy in a thought provoking essay. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Assault, Calling Man A "White Supremacist"Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity supposedly guilty of sexual assault.By Matt F
- SocietyWhite Supremacist Publication Names Papa John's Its Official Pizza ChainThe pizza chain later distanced itself from the alt-right.
By Matt F
- MusicJemele Hill Supported By Snoop Dogg In Anti-Trump Video MessageSnoop Dogg stands with Jemele Hill.By Matt F
- MusicKKK To XXXTENTACION: "We're Coming For You"XXXTENTACION's "Look At Me!" has now made him a target for the KKK. By Aron A.
- SportsJemele Hill Addresses Her Comments Made About Donald Trump This WeekESPN's Jemele Hill has finally addressed her comments about calling Donald Trump a white supremacist earlier this week.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsT.I. Has Strong Words For Trump: "F**K Him"T.I. has no patience for Donald Trump.By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyGeorgia Couple Who Terrorized Black Children's Party Cries During Prison SentencingThe couple had a leading role in a convoy that terrorized guests at black child's birthday party last summer. By Angus Walker
- ViralTwitter Rejoices After White Supremacist Richard Spencer Gets Punched AgainTwitter is rolling with the punches -- those directed at neo-Nazi Richard Spencer. By Angus Walker