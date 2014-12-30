turn up
- Pop CultureDamson Idris Turns Up In Trinidad & Tobago Amid Carnival CelebrationsThe "Snowfall" actor is just one of the many celebrities attending the colourful festivities on the island this week.By Hayley Hynes
- GramLizzo Wants Hella Booty Shaking For Her BirthdayLizzo turns 32-years-old today and she only has two requests.By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana Admits "Turning Up" Too Much Landed Him In The HospitalSometimes partying like a rockstar is overrated.By Lynn S.
- Antics50 Cent Urges Emily B To Keep Fabolous At Home During His Pool Party50 Cent has a party coming up and with all this cucumber challenge madness, he thinks Fab might pull up and steal his women.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Plans On "Going Ham All Day" To Celebrate 28th BirthdayTravis Scott's celebrating his birthday in a big way.By Aron A.
- MusicTyga, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Baby & More Announced As MTV Spring Break PerformersLil Baby & City Girls will also be performing. By Aron A.
- MusicReginae Carter Shows Off Twerking Skills In Early Birthday Celebration: WatchIn celebration of her birthday, watch Reginae Carter show off some of her twerking skills.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeEmmys Yacht Party: Jidenna, Lil Rel, Tiffany Haddish & More Get Lit With Issa RaeBooze and dance moves abound.By Zaynab
- SportsAdrien Broner Banned From Uber For "Sicko Mode-Related" Spazz OutJunior welterweight boxing contender Adrien Broner just got banned from using "Uber" services.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Pledges Loyalty To "The Only Queen" Nicki MinajThe rapper picks sides despite a warning from 50 Cent.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Wears Same Outfit From Last Night's Party To Court TodaySeems like the rapper didn't have time to change since his club appearance.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Pump's Set At Lollapalooza Shut Down Because The Crowd Was Too WildLil Pump had the crowd going.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentFat Joe's New Interview: "I Was Tekashi 6ix9ine When I First Came In The Game"Joe Crack dishes on new music, Big Pun, the evolution of the streets, his acting career and more.By Zaynab
- MusicRihanna Turns Up To Rich The Kid’s “Plug Walk” With Fans At Her Stance FoundationRihanna looks to be a big fan of Rich The Kid's "Plug Walk" record.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentT.I. & Tiny's Daughter Partied With Reginae Carter For 22nd BirthdayZonnique celebrated 22 years of life by turning up with Reginae Carter.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Gets New Yorkers To Turn Up At Subway StationCardi B's music gets the commuters going. By Matt F
- SportsNicki Minaj Alludes To "Bae" While Trolling Odell Beckham Jr.'s "MotorSport" Turn-UpOdell Beckham Jr. supports Migos' single "MotorSport" and Nicki Minaj has some fun.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFrench Montana Feat. Chris Brown, Migos "Hold Up" VideoFrench Montana drops the video " Hold Up," featuring Chris Brown and Migos.By hnhh
- MusicMeek Mill Turns Up With Future, Rick Ross & 21 Savage All Weekend In AtlantaMeek Mill has been spotted partying all over Atlanta this weekend.By hnhh
- NewsKanye West & Desiigner Turn Up Together In The HamptonsWatch Kanye West & Desiigner wild out in the Hamptons.By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentDizzy Wright's Turn-Up Essentials PlaylistWe highlight some of Dizzy Wright's most whip-bang worthy records in honor of our digital cover.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentWaka Flocka Flame's Top 10 Turn Up AnthemsPractice your gun sound ad-libs, dread shaking and yelling: these are Waka Flocka Flame's 10 best turn up anthems.By Patrick Lyons
- SongsTop 10 Songs To Turn Up To For New Year's EveThere are plenty of turn-up songs to put on the playlist heading into the new year. Here, we present you a short list of the musts.By Brian Josephs