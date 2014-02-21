Brian Josephs
<b>Contributor</b> Brian Josephs is a 20-something-year-old writer living in Brooklyn, N.Y. He's written for the likes of Complex, XXL, The BoomBox, and a few others. In addition to being a competent writer, he's also somewhat decent in Photoshop. He also may or may not have ended up in a physical altercation over defending A Tribe Called Quest and Radiohead that one time. At his core, he's a lover of music and would like to think he's a decent individual. <strong>Favorite Hip Hop Artists:</strong> A Tribe Called Quest, Ghostface Killah, Kanye West, Eminem, Nas
- Original ContentHip-Hop's Fashion EvolutionLet's take a look back at the road to hip-hop's fashion evolution, from black leather and adidas to Tom Ford and Balmain Jeans.By Brian Josephs
- Original Content10 Rappers Who Switched Their Style UpFrom Kanye West to MF DOOM, we look at the artists who were successfully able to change up their style without damaging their careers.By Brian Josephs
- Original ContentRanking Eminem's 8 Albums From Worst To BestOn the anniversary of Eminem's record-breaking "Marshall Mathers LP," we take a look back on Eminem's entire solo major label discography, and rank each album from worst to best.By Brian Josephs
- Original ContentRanking Nas' 12 Albums From Worst To BestFollowing the anniversary of Nas' seminal "Illmatic", we decide to take a look at how all his other albums stack up against it. You can probably guess what makes No. 1, but where do some of his other efforts place?By Brian Josephs
- Original ContentRick Ross' 15 Most Outrageous Boasts On "Mastermind"How factual are some of Rozay's claims? We take a look at some of his most outrageous boasts featured on the new album "Mastermind."By Brian Josephs
- ReviewsReview: Young Money's "Young Money: Rise Of An Empire"Young Money's latest collaboration album, "Rise Of An Empire", features labelmates who've skirted success over the years. Unfortunately, the new album doesn't hint they will ever achieve it.By Brian Josephs
- ReviewsReview: Migos' "No Label 2"Migos still has the bangers, proven on "No Label II."By Brian Josephs
- Original ContentIn Retrospect: "The Grey Album" 10 Years LaterDanger Mouse's definitive remix was more than just a well-done mash-up album.By Brian Josephs
- ReviewsReview: Kid Cudi's "Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon"Kid Cudi's worst habits are more prescient on "Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon."By Brian Josephs
- Original ContentTop 15 "Apache" Samples: The Evolution Of One Of Hip Hop's Most Well Known InstrumentalsHNHH counts down some of the best tracks derived from the classic "Apache" sample. We give you a glimpse into the original song's history and how the instrumental has progressed throughout Hip Hop's timeline.By Brian Josephs