Brian Josephs

<b>Contributor</b> Brian Josephs is a 20-something-year-old writer living in Brooklyn, N.Y. He's written for the likes of Complex, XXL, The BoomBox, and a few others. In addition to being a competent writer, he's also somewhat decent in Photoshop. He also may or may not have ended up in a physical altercation over defending A Tribe Called Quest and Radiohead that one time. At his core, he's a lover of music and would like to think he's a decent individual. <strong>Favorite Hip Hop Artists:</strong> A Tribe Called Quest, Ghostface Killah, Kanye West, Eminem, Nas