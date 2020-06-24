Travis McMichael
- LifeMan Who Murdered Ahmaud Arbery Fears He'll Be Killed In PrisonTravis McMichael wants to remain in federal custody as he's received threats that inmates are "waiting for him."By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeThe Three Men Convicted Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Will Face Sentencing TodayThe three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery last February are expected to receive life in prison.By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery's Parents Speak On Guilty Verdicts: "He Will Now Rest In Peace"Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Robbie" Bryan were all convicted of murder.
By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAhmaud Arbery Verdict: Travis & Gregory McMichael Found Guilty Of MurderTravis McMichael was found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTravis McMichael Testifies That Ahmaud Arbery Was "Just Running" Before Fatal ShootingThe defendant said that he brandished his gun in order to "de-escalate" the situation, despite Arbery never having made any threats nor displaying a weapon.By Nancy Jiang
- Pop CultureTLC Singer Chilli Doesn't Think Race Of Ahmaud Arbery Jurors Should MatterEleven out of 12 of the jurors in the case are white, and Chilli says we have to believe they are "kind, good-hearted" people who will be "fair."By Erika Marie
- CrimeFormer D.A. Jackie Johnson Accused Of Showing Favor To Ahmaud Arbery Suspects: ReportJacquelyn Lee Johnson admitted that she knew the McMichaels for decades and is accused of using her position to hinder their arrests.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Killers Don't Want Him Called A "Victim" During TrialThe audacity of the McMichael's defense team is appalling. By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Bodycam Footage Shows Killer Covered In BloodTravis McMichael is seen speaking with an officer as he described Arbery as a burglar.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery's Suspected Killers Denied BondTravis and Greg McMichael, the two men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, were denied bond during their latest court hearing.By Alex Zidel
- TVCourt TV To Air George Floyd And Ahmaud Arbery CasesThe two tragic murder cases are set to receive some extra witnesses. By Noah John
- CrimeAll 3 Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Plead Not GuiltyThe three men indicted for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty in court.By O.I.
- CrimeDefense Attorneys In Ahmaud Arbery Case Want Black DA RemovedThe defense attorneys of the McMichaels & William Bryan want Black-American District Attorney removed from the case. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Case: 3 Suspects Officially Indicted On Murder ChargesTravis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan charged in grand jury indictment.By Aron A.