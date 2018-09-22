The Eternals
- RelationshipsAngelina Jolie Brushes Off Weird Question About The WeekndAfter being spotted on multiple occasions with the "After Hours" singer, the question had to be asked. By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesMarvel Releases New "Eternals'" Trailer Showcasing LGBTQ+ FamilyMarvel delivers a new “Eternals” trailer, creating hype as the movie's release date fast approaches.By Isiah Cowan
- MoviesThe Avengers Get The Help They Need In Final "Eternals" Trailer"Eternals", starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, will hit theaters on November 5th.By Joe Abrams
- Movies"The Eternals" Set To Feature First Openly Gay Superhero In MCU"Atlanta" star Brian Tyree Henry will star as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first openly gay superhero in "The Eternals."By Keenan Higgins
- RandomKumail Nanjiani's Dad Owns Socks With Shirtless Picture Of His Son On ThemKumail Nanjiani returned home to find an odd pair of socks.By Cole Blake
- TVPornhub Gifted Kumail Nanjiani With 10-Year SubscriptionKumail Nanjiani's new ripped physique is paying off in more ways than one. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesKumail Nanjiani Says "The Eternals" "Doesn’t Look Like Any Of The Other Marvel Movies""The Eternals" doesn't resemble anything else coming from Marvel.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMarvel's "Dr. Strange 2" & "The Eternals" Plot Details SurfaceNew friends, old foes. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureKumail Nanjiani Gets Absolutely Shredded For Marvel MovieEven Kumail is surprised.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesKevin Feige Says Next "Endgame" Level Team Up Is "Well Under Way"Marvel keeps it movingBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesDisney Announces Marvel Movies Release Dates For 2023MCU is coming back strong. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesKit Harrington Joins The MCU With Role In "The Eternals"From one epic saga to another. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureMarvel Comic Book Arcs We Need To See In The MCUNow that Marvel's next phases are taking shape, we examined the comic book plotlines adaptations that we'd love to see. By Robert Blair
- EntertainmentSalma Hayek May Be Joining The Cast Of Marvel's "The Eternals"Salma Hayek is in early talks to join the cast of "The Eternals."By hnhh
- EntertainmentRichard Madden Reportedly Joining Marvel's "The Eternals""The Eternals" looks to the North. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentAngelina Jolie To Make Her Marvel Debut In "The Eternals"Angelina's coming to Marvel.By Chantilly Post
- MoviesMarvel's Production Chief Says "World Is Ready" For A Gay SuperheroMarvel is ready to highlight the first-ever openly gay superhero.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMarvel's "The Eternals" To Feature The First Gay SuperheroMarvel has begun the search for an openly gay actor. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentChloé Zhao Becomes First Ethnic Woman To Direct MCU Film With "The Eternals"Thanos' race will get their own movie. By Karlton Jahmal