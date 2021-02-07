tessica brown
- Pop Culture“Gorilla Glue Girl” Tessica Brown Tried To Get A Nicki Minaj Feature For Debut SingleTessica Brown aims to reclaim her story on her debut single "Ma Hair," due out this Friday.By Joshua Robinson
- Random“Gorilla Glue Girl” Tessica Brown Launches Haircare LineThe viral sensation is back with big news.By Taya Coates
- RandomTessica "Gorilla Glue Girl" Brown Sends Cease & Desist Over Viral "Bad Idea" SongHer lawyers issued a cease and desist order over to several people/entities using her likeness in the song without permission. By Madusa S.
- Random"Gorilla Glue Woman" Tessica Brown Discovers Breast Lumps Aren't CancerousThe viral star has nothing to worry about anymore after discovering a small lump in her breast during a boob job consultation. By Madusa S.
- RandomGorilla Glue Woman Tessica Brown Discovers Breast Lumps During Boob Job ConsultationIt seems like her health-related relief was short-lived. By hnhh
- Pop CultureTessica Brown Blasts LisaRaye McCoy, Says Da Brat & Fiancée Reached OutMcCoy reportedly criticized Brown but Da Brat & Jesseca DuPart sent her haircare products.By Erika Marie
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown Donating $20k From GoFundMeThe 40-year-old woman who took over social media after she put Gorilla Glue in her hair is now donating almost all of her GoFundMe money to charity.
By Azure Johnson
- Pop CultureTessica Brown Files Cease & Desist Against Blogger Claiming Gorilla Glue Hair Was HoaxTessica Brown's attorney filed a cease and desist order on a social media blogger for spreading rumors saying the gorilla-glue incident was a hoax.By Deja Goode
- Random"Gorilla Glue Girl" Tessica Brown Shows Off New 'Do After Viral Hair FiascoFollowing an emergency surgery to save her glued-down hair, viral TikTok star Tessica Brown, also known as "Gorilla Glue Girl," is showing off a fresh new hairstyle.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown Says Company Did Not Reach Out To Her After Viral VideoAfter her hair ordeal, she says Gorilla Glue never personally reached out.By hnhh
- RandomGorilla Glue Pt. 2: Man Rushed To Emergency Room After Gluing Cup To LipLen Martin wanted to prove that "Gorilla Glue Lady" Tessica Brown was exaggerating and now, he may lose a portion of his lip.By Erika Marie
- RandomTessica Brown Has Gorilla Glue Removal Surgery: Watch"Gorilla Glue Lady" Tessica Brown can finally run her fingers through her hair again.By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture"Gorilla Glue Lady" Denies Messing Up Hair For Clout, Says GoFundMe Is To Buy WigsTessica Brown spoke out against the rumors and accusations that she purposefully put Gorilla Glue in her hair to make money.By Erika Marie
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl To Visit Plastic Surgeon In Beverly Hills To Remove AdhesiveTessica Brown is allegedly set to fly out to Los Angeles for a free procedure worth $12.5k to remove the adhesive spray. By Madusa S.
- RandomGorilla Glue Responds To News That Tessica Brown May Sue: "This Is A Unique Situation"The company claims the warning label is clear, but a report suggests Brown has sought legal help after going viral.By Erika Marie
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl Shouts Out Chance The Rapper For Raising Awareness"Gorilla Glue Girl" Tessica Brown thanks Chance The Rapper for bringing awareness to her situation.By Alex Zidel
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl Heads To ER For Help, Chance The Rapper Chimes InAt this point, we're all tuned in waiting for updates. By Madusa S.