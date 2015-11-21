sweater
- Pop CultureRyan Reynolds Turns Hugh Jackman's Christmas Sweater Prank Into Charitable CauseRyan was tricked into wearing an ugly Christmas sweater to a party last year.By Lynn S.
- MusicNia Long Posts Cute Pictures In Nas Sweater & He RespondsNia loves the GodsonBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ Cardigan Sells At Auction For $334,000A powerful piece to own.By Noah C
- NewsMysonne Puts Gucci On Blast On "Fu*k Gucci"Mysonne has never been one to waste words. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeGucci CEO Marco Bizzarri Sends Internal Memo Apologizing For Blackface SweaterGucci is still in damage control mode.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyGucci Removes "Blackface" Sweater From Its StoresThe "woold balaclava jumper" sports an uncanny resemblance to blackface.By Devin Ch
- LifeMarvel & Dickies Team Up For Superhero Fall/Winter CollectionGet your Marvel gear from Dickies. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music2 Chainz Slams Walmart For Stealing "Dabbin' Santa" Christmas SweaterDon't play with 2 Chainz. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMetro Boomin' Releases His New Boominati Line Of MerchMetro Boomin' has some new threads for you.By Matt F
- MusicNew Kendrick Lamar "DAMN." Merch Is Available Online Now.Grab some new Kendrick swag for your summer party!By Matt F
- LifePhoto Of Upcoming Supreme & Louis Vuitton Collaboration Leaks OnlineSupreme & Louis Vuitton are collaborating for a monster 2017 release.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeOVO And Roots Link Up For Fall 2016 CollectionOctober Very's Own and Roots collaborate on a Fall 2016 collection, and it's perfect for a Canadian winter.By hnhh
- News2 Chainz Is Selling "Ugly Christmas Sweaters" Featuring Weed Leaves & Dabbin' Santas2 Chainz has a line of "ugly Christmas sweaters" on the way.By Trevor Smith