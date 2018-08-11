stocks
- TechTesla To Finish As One Of The Worst Performing Stocks Of 2022Tesla is set to finish 2022 as one of the worst performing stocks of the year.By Cole Blake
- SportsMagic Johnson Regrets Choosing Converse Over Nike: "I Would Have Been a Trillionaire"Decades ago, Converse offered him $100K a year while a less popular Nike offered stocks and $1 per shoe. It's estimated that he missed out on over $5 billion.By Erika Marie
- MusicLive Nation Stock Falls In Wake Of Astroworld Festival TragedyThe entertainment company saw a significant drop when the market opened on Monday. By Taylor McCloud
- TechTesla Stock Reportedly Suffers $42 Billion Drop After Single Elon Musk TweetThe Tesla CEO debunked reports of a huge contract with car rental behemoth, Hertz. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsSigned Ticket From Kobe Bryant's Last Game Is On The MarketThe ticket is valued at over $30,000.By Yoni Yardeni
- Pop CultureBill Gates Transfers $1.8B Worth Of Stocks To Estranged Wife MelindaThis is shaping up to be a drama-free & amicable billion-dollar divorce.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRobinhood Sued After Student Kills Himself Over Debt That Didn't Exist: ReportAlex Kearns, 20, reportedly saw on his trading account that he owed hundreds of thousands and his family claims he took his own life because of it.By Erika Marie
- MusicJa Rule Advises Robinhood Amidst Stock Market ChaosAs the stock market continues to face unexpected chaos, Ja Rule sits down to share his insight into the unfolding madness. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureRobinhood App Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Barring Users From Buying SharesAfter Reddit users helped several stocks soar, Robinhood barred purchasing shares from those companies and was flooded with backlash.By Erika Marie
- MusicJa Rule Slams Robinhood's GameStop Stock BlockAs the stock market continues to plunge into unexpected chaos, Ja Rule advises GameStop investors to "hold the line." By Mitch Findlay
- RandomApple Becomes First Company In U.S. To Climb To $2 Trillion Market CapThe tech giant slid just above $2 trillion on Wednesday before falling to $1.98 trillion hours later.By Erika Marie
- NumbersKylie Jenner's Cosmetic Line Suffers Stock Decline After Selling Majority StakeKylie's still laughing to the bank. By Chantilly Post
- NumbersWaka Flocka Shares Bank Account Info After Stock Market LossesWaka Flocka might not have had the best week but he's still rich.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersNike Stocks Soar After Air Max 1 "Betsy Ross" ControversySometimes controversy is a good thing.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyJohnson & Johnson Reportedly Hid Information About Asbestos In ProductsJohnson & Johnson has been accused of withholding information about their products' safety.By Milca P.
- SocietyAurora Cannabis Officially Goes Public On New York Stock ExchangeAurora Cannabis passed the test and is now on the NYSE. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyElon Musk Deletes His Instagram Amid Public MeltdownElon Musk was bewitched by Azealia's social media prowess.By Devin Ch
- SocietyElon Musk Might Leave Tesla Due To Plummeting Stock Market ValueOutsiders are encouraging the CEO to step down.By Zaynab
- SocietyElon Musk Opens Up About Ambien, "Excruciating Year"Board members at Tesla are worried.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyElon Musk Got 1.4 Billion Dollars Richer Because Of A TweetTesla is going to be privately held. By Brynjar Chapman