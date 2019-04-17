sophie turner
- RelationshipsJoe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Custody Battle Comes To "Amicable Resolution"It's been a bumpy few weeks for these two, but Joe and Sophie seem to finally be making some progress toward finalizing their divorce.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJoe Jonas Changes Romantic Sophie Turner Lyrics Amid Divorce NewsJoe Jonas said the song was his "promise" to Sophie Turner.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJoe Jonas & Sophie Turner: A Relationship TimelineThe Jo-Bro and Game of Thrones star are heading in different directions.By Demi Phillips
- TVSophie Turner Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Game Of Thrones" Star Worth?The riveting journey of Sophie Turner: from Northamptonshire roots to a notable million-dollar net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureSophie Turner Explains Turning Down Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Afterparty InviteSophie Turner says she turned down an invite from Kendall Jenner to a Met Gala afterparty.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRose Leslie and Kit Harington Are Officially Expecting Their First ChildRose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSophie Turner Disses Evangeline Lilly & Encourages Social DistancingSophie Turner calls out everyone downplaying the seriousness of the Coronavirus outbreak.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJoe Jonas & Sophie Turner Expecting First Child: ReportSophie Turner is reportedly pregnant with Joe Jonas' child, less than a year after the couple wed in Las Vegas.By Lynn S.
- Numbers"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Could Lose Up To $120 Million"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" might not recover from a rough opening weekend.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentIs GOT Actress Sophie Turner's Rabbit Tattoo NSFW?Sophie doesn't see it, do you?By hnhh
- Reviews"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Is A Case Of Squandered PotentialDespite great source material and an illustrious cast, X-Men: Dark Phoenix suffers from some fatal flaws that they couldn't manage to overcomeBy Robert Blair
- EntertainmentSophie Turner Gets Emotional After Having Her Juul Taken AwayThe "GOT" star put her method-acting to the test when filming an emotional scene, after just having her Juul taken away.By hnhh
- Entertainment"X-Men Dark Phoenix" Ending Was Reshot Over Similarities To Another Superhero MovieWhat are the chances?By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Cast Recalls Their Emotional Final Day Of FilmingThe end is here. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJoe Jonas & "Game Of Thrones" Star Sophie Turner Wed In Las VegasSansa Stark is a married woman.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSophie Turner Says She Considered Suicide During Early "Game Of Thrones" CriticismSophie Turner gets candid about her former depression.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Releases Final TrailerSophie Turner shines in the "Dark Phoenix" trailer. By Mitch Findlay