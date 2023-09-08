Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner: A Relationship Timeline

2023 has been a year of celebrity breakups, and Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones alum, Sophie Turner are the latest couple to call it quits. After what was dubbed a fairytale romance between the two, the announcement of their split caught many by surprise. Joe Jonas being the one to file for divorce also caused quite a stir. As the rumors continue to fly, there’s no concrete reason as to why they’ve decided to part ways. The couple share two children, and seemed to have been happily married for the last four years. Thus, this recent development in their relationship has left fans stunned. As the couple are moving on with their lives, fans can only travel through memory lane for a glimpse into their relationship.

Read More: Joe Jonas Net Worth 2023: What Is The Pop Star Worth?

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Meet

In true modern fashion, the spark of their relationship was first ignited in 2016 via Instagram when Jonas slid into Turner’s DM. Turner shared with Harper’s Bazaar UK that even though they followed each other, they had never communicated. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue,” she said. Although they shared mutual friends, who had tried to get them together, it hadn’t panned out until the direct message.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began their relationship soon after their first date in 2016. They had spoken for a bit via Instagram, and Jonas soon invited Turner on a small outing with friends while he was on tour, and passing through the UK. They felt a strong connection on that first meeting, and Turner has since shared that from that day, she felt like she had met the right person. The two got into an exclusive relationship soon afterward.

Read More: Sophie Turner Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Game Of Thrones” Star Worth?

Engagement And Star-Studded Wedding

By 2017, they made their relationship Instagram official before revealing they got a dog together. Then, about a year after they started dating, the couple announced, via matching Instagram posts, that they’d gotten engaged. The couple posted the photo on October 15, 2017. It was received with excitement by fans of the two, and created significant media buzz. On May 1, 2019, the couple had a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. It was held after they attended the Billboard Music Awards ceremony earlier that night.

The following month, on June 29, they had a second, more formal wedding ceremony in France. The latter was the more elaborate and glamorous of the two ceremonies, and attracted significant media coverage. A year after their high-profile wedding ceremony in France, the couple welcomed their first child, Willa, born in July 2020. Their second child together, whose name has not been revealed, was born two years after her sister, in July 2022.

Joe Jonas also made a musical comeback with The Jonas Brothers while dating Sophie Turner. The couple also were fairly open about relationship, while maintaining their personal privacy. Turner famously appeared in The Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” video. She joined Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas as the three muses of the video. The pair also enjoyed many public sightings together, as well as showering each other with love on social media.

Read More: Sophie Turner Blasts “Game Of Thrones” Petition For Season Remake

Joe Jonas Files For Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed their divorce in a joint statement on September 5, 2023. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement reads. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Still, spectators remain curious. One of the rumors making the rounds is that Turner wants to move permanently to the UK. Another, per TMZ, claims that he had access to ring cam footage that "captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over." In addition to this, there are claims that Jonas and Turner are not a fan of each other’s lifestyle habits. Nonetheless, these are baseless, as either party has yet to reveal a reason for their split. The media, and fans of the couple will have to remain patient to find out what happened. That is however, if either of the two eventually decide to share.