Throughout his long-spanning career, Joe Jonas has undeniably achieved a lot. From previously rising to fame as a Disney Channel star with his brothers to marrying Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and having two children with her, he’s got no shortage of things keeping him busy.

Somehow, though, the 33-year-old has managed to squeeze time for both new acting and musical endeavours into his schedule. Firstly, Jonas has been cast as Marty Goode in the upcoming Devotion film. Secondly, aside from just appearing on-screen, he also recruited R&B vocalist Khalid to assist him with a song for the soundtrack.

“Not Alone” made its debut on Friday (November 11), complete with a Quran Squire-directed music video that pays tribute to the armed forces just in time for Veterans Day while giving viewers a preview of the upcoming film.

Speaking on the project, Jonas said, “We definitely spoke about the idea of shooting this video as a separation of my two passions from music and acting. I’m not playing a character in this video, I’m myself. But we wanted the video to speak to the raw emotion of the song, so everything from the clothing to actually having one of the planes we used in the film.”

Additionally, Khalid had a great time working with the “Love Bug” singer as well. “I’m very thankful that Joe reached out to me to be a part of this. I think that the message is really special,” he shared.

“The movie, he tells me, is incredible. I can’t wait to see it for myself. And this is just a beautiful experience all around. Good vibes, good people, good energy. And I can’t wait for you guys to hear the song and see the movie.”

The JD Dillard-directed Devotion will later premiere on November 23rd – check out the music video above. Afterward, add “Not Alone” to your Spotify or Apple Music playlist below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I didn’t give you the wings to not go fly

And don’t you know this ain’t goodbye

‘Cause everything I am is who you are

Who you are

