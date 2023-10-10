Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Custody Battle Comes To “Amicable Resolution”

Breakups are a normal part of adult life, but as of late, there's been a noticeable increase in the number of public figures going their separate ways. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are among them, with the former filing for divorce in Miami a little over a month ago. At the time, the "Lovebug" singer said that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." As Billboard reports, Turner filed documents of her own shortly after, alleging that their split came in the wake of an argument that took place on his birthday on August 15.

The Game of Thrones actress shares two young children with Jonas. Unfortunately, the girls have been at the centre of a messy custody battle. This has chiefly found their parents feuding over what country they should reside in going forward. The latest update came on Tuesday (October 10), revealing that, after much back-and-forth, "an amicable resolution on all issues between [Sophie and Joe] is forthcoming."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Making Progress on Their Divorce Proceedings

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

This news comes weeks after the English actress alleged that her estranged husband is in possession of their daughter's passports. According to her, Jonas was refusing his children permission to return to the UK, which was previously intended to be the family's "forever home." At this time, we're unsure if the amicable agreement will help make progress in the entire divorce process, or if it's simply related to the matter of custody.

When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first went public with their relationship, it didn't take long for fans of the pair to dub them "couple goals." Their time together certainly had its sweet moments, but ultimately, a future just wasn't in the cards for the actress and boyband member after four years of marriage. Revisit their full romance timeline at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

