Joe Jonas Asked Nickelodeon Alum Alexa Nikolas For Nudes In His Teens, She Claims

After news broke of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce, apparently a lot of skeletons started to emerge out of the former's closet. Moreover, there's been a lot of speculation about why they split, all of which are purely rumors about cheating or just different lifestyles. However, this also made many celebrities look back on their experiences with them, and some even spoke out about it. Most scandalously as of late, Alexa Nikolas of "Zoey 101" claimed that she and the Jonas brother met when they were teens. Allegedly, he still made certain advances on her despite his public-facing abstention of sexual activity he had at the time.

"I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes," Alexa Nikolas tweeted. They're now both in their 30s, and it's unclear exactly when this supposed request happened. Still, it contrasts with the public image Joe Jonas and his brothers had, as they all wore purity rings when they blew up until 2013. It's an aspect of the band that was a big talking point for fans and spectators, even though Joe later admitted that he lost his virginity before they publicly put the rings away.

Read More: Joe Jonas Net Worth 2023: What Is The Pop Star Worth?

Alexa Nikolas' Claims About Joe Jonas

"We decided to take the rings off a few years ago,” the 34-year-old told New York Magazine. “I lost my virginity when I was 20. I did other stuff before then, but I was sexually active at 20. I’m glad I waited for the right person because you look back and you go, ‘That girl was bats**t cr*zy. I’m glad I didn’t go there.’" Even Sophie Turner herself joked about his "abstention" back during the "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" in 2021. In fact, Jay-Z referenced it on The Blueprint 3, which Joe Jonas found quite funny even if he had already ditched his party ring before the song came out.

Meanwhile, with all this context in mind, it's unclear what nature he made this alleged advance in, although it's not a good look either way. Regardless, the drama and gossip behind his divorce will most likely fuel a lot more discussions and allegations like these. Hopefully this is the last we hear of his lewd leanings, especially when his and Alexa Nikolas' careers were just starting out. For more news and the latest updates on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Jonah Hill Facing Troubling Accusations From “Zoey 101” Actress Alexa Nikolas

[via]