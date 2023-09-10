Joe Jonas Changes Romantic Sophie Turner Lyrics Amid Divorce News

Last week, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made headlines for announcing that they'd be divorcing after four years of marriage. Jonas shared the news on his Instagram page, writing "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage." The statement continues, "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Legal documents claim "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." Since news of the divorce went public, there's been a great deal of speculation among social media users as to what could have led the couple to split. During the Jonas Brothers' recent performance in LA, however, the musician told fans not to believe everything they're hearing online. "It's been a crazy week," he said. "If you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay? Thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys."

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Divorce

Now, however, footage has surfaced appearing to show him altering the lyrics of one of his songs during a show. The song in question, "Hesitate," is a love ballad written by Jonas for Turner the same year they got married. "Don't be scared because I'm on your side," a line from the original song goes. Instead, however, Jonas sang "Don't be scared because I'm on her side." The switch-up has managed to get social media users talking, speculating that Jonas may believe Turner is in the right in their situation.

“‘Hesitate’ is a song I wrote," Jonas said of the song in 2020. "It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows. It’s my promise to Sophie.” The track appears on the Jonas Brothers' album Happiness Begins, which came out in 2019. Share your thoughts in the comments section below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

