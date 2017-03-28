shawn mendes
- RelationshipsShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Announce BreakupThe superstar couple issued a joint statement and insisted they will "continue to be best friends."By Erika Marie
- GramCamila Cabello Shares Heartfelt Post About Boyfriend Shawn MendesCamila Cabello shared a powerful post regarding with relationship with Shawn Mendes.By Cole Blake
- MusicHalsey, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes Named In Alleged Payola Scandal: ReportA recent exposé claims that record labels were engaged in illegal pay-for-play dealings.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spotted Passionately Making Out Once AgainSucking face all over the place. By Noah C
- Pop CultureCamila Cabello Apologizes For Using Racial Slurs In The Past: "I Was Uneducated & Ignorant"Camila Cabello's past has come to light. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCamila Cabello Talks "Romance" With Shawn Mendes: "I Just Love Him""I've always loved him."By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureCamila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Make Out During Most Of The Clippers Game CourtsideCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes make out for the world to see and the world can't deal.By Arielle London
- MusicHalsey Clears Up Claims Of Her Shading Shawn Mendes During VMA PerformanceThe hate ain't real. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCamila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Continue Their PDA Moments In MontrealThe love is real. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsCamila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Began As "Summer Fling" Before "Committed" RelationshipLove can't be tamed. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Dating Rumours Put To Rest After Public Make-OutThey can't hide it anymore. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCamila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Tease Upcoming Single With Intimate ClipCamila and Shawn are preparing for the arrival of their next collaboration. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosLil Dicky Releases Animated "Earth" Visual Ft. 30 Of Today's Top MusiciansThe rapper drops off a funny, entertaining, and educational video.By Erika Marie
- LifeCalvin Klein Enlists A$AP Rocky For Spring 2019 CampaignRocky continues killing the fashion game.By Alexander Cole
- MusicHalsey, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes & More To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowIt's angel season. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Will Kick Off 2018 MTV VMAs For First Gig Since PregnancyCardi B is returning on the biggest stage of the summer months.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJustin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spark Romance Rumours In MiamiIt seems like the former couple are dating once again. By David Saric
- MusicWatch Khalid & Shawn Mendes Perform "Youth" With Parkland Shooting SurvivorsThe duo delivered on an emotional performance.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake's Security Team Roughed Up Shawn MendesDrake's security guys got a little physical with Shawn Mendes.By Matt F
- Original ContentWho Is BROCKHAMPTON? Everything You Need To KnowGet to know the Internet’s boy band.By Benjamin Salkind
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Drake Covers On YouTubeFrom Erykah Badu to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, here are 10 of our favorite Drake covers on the web. By Angus Walker